Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang in Jiangsu province on October 31, 2010. Photo: REUTERS
China’s rare earth producers say they are ready to weaponise their supply stranglehold, pass any tariff as cost to US customers
- The Association of China Rare Earth Industry, which represents almost 300 miners, processors and manufacturers, issued a statement yesterday, citing an August 5 meeting
- “US consumers must shoulder the cost from US-imposed tariffs,” the association said
China has been investing heavily on facilities to do the bulk of the dirty and environmentally damaging mining and ore processing work for the world. Illustration: SCMP
China’s war chest of rare earth patents give an insight into total domination of the industry
- US lobbyists lament the lack of a governmental effort to cut reliance on Chinese supply of elements widely used in consumer electronics and military equipment
- China had filed for 25,911 rare earth patents compared to 9,810 from the US as of October last year
