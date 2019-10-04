Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A gold bullion bar at a refinery in Switzerland. The price of the yellow metal has gained 23 per cent in the past 12 months as investors sought safety from global uncertainty. Photo: Bloomberg
Commodities

Gold supply heading for peak unless miners ramp up exploration spending, resource consultancy Wood Mackenzie says

  • Gold miners slashed their exploration budgets when the gold price fell from the highs of 2011/12 and have kept them low ever since, say analysts
  • Global gold output from mines edged up 1.1 per cent in the first half of 2019, a marked slowdown
Topic |   Commodities
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 6:44am, 4 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A gold bullion bar at a refinery in Switzerland. The price of the yellow metal has gained 23 per cent in the past 12 months as investors sought safety from global uncertainty. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.