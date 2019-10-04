The CMA CGM Group’s Jacques Saade, pictured during assembly at Shanghai’s Jiangnan-Changxing shipyard, is the world’s largest ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). Photo: SCMP Handout
Hong Kong’s port is failing to ready itself for LNG-fuelled cargo ships as rival Singapore races ahead, say analysts
- Hong Kong’s failure to prepare infrastructure for refuelling container ships that run on eco-friendly liquefied natural gas will make its already struggling port even less competitive, analysts warn
- Rival Singapore is well ahead, having already ordered two LNG bunkering (refuelling) vessels
Topic | Hong Kong shipping and logistics
