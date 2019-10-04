Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The CMA CGM Group’s Jacques Saade, pictured during assembly at Shanghai’s Jiangnan-Changxing shipyard, is the world’s largest ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). Photo: SCMP Handout
Commodities

Hong Kong’s port is failing to ready itself for LNG-fuelled cargo ships as rival Singapore races ahead, say analysts

  • Hong Kong’s failure to prepare infrastructure for refuelling container ships that run on eco-friendly liquefied natural gas will make its already struggling port even less competitive, analysts warn
  • Rival Singapore is well ahead, having already ordered two LNG bunkering (refuelling) vessels
Topic |   Hong Kong shipping and logistics
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 11:30am, 4 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The CMA CGM Group’s Jacques Saade, pictured during assembly at Shanghai’s Jiangnan-Changxing shipyard, is the world’s largest ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). Photo: SCMP Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.