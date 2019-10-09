Oil and gas tankers anchored off the Fos-Lavera oil hub near Marseille in southeastern France on December 12, 2008. Photo: Reuters
China’s importers hide crude oil shipments via ship-to-ship transfers as global sanctions and trade war exert their impact
- Chinese oil imports via ship-to-ship transfers tripled in September to an estimated 910,000 tonnes, compared with a month earlier, based on Bloomberg’s ship-tracking data
- The transfers were done in the South China Sea, and in the Malacca Strait, the data showed
Topic | Commodities
