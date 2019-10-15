Channels

A supertanker flying an Iranian flag in waters in the British territory of Gibraltar on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Photo: AP Photo
China’s biggest oil refiner to reduce operations after freight rates for supertankers from the Persian Gulf to China skyrocket

  • The cost of chartering a supertanker from the Persian Gulf to China surged fivefold since late-September, according to Baltic Exchange data
  • Booking a tanker for the West Africa to China route rose to US$10 a barrel – which adds almost 20 per cent to the price of oil
Topic |   Commodities
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:54pm, 15 Oct, 2019

A supertanker flying an Iranian flag in waters in the British territory of Gibraltar on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Photo: AP Photo
