A convoy of US military vehicles, arriving from northern Iraq, drives past an oil pump jack in the countryside of Syria's northeastern city of Qamishli on October 26, 2019. Photo: AFP
Oil prices jump after escalation in Middle East crisis reignites global concern that supply of crude oil would be disrupted
- Futures in London briefly surged more than 5 per cent to almost US$72 a barrel
- Brent crude rose as much as US$3.48 to US$71.75 a barrel before trading up 1.4 per cent at US$69.20 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange as of 11:24am in Singapore
Topic | Energy
A convoy of US military vehicles, arriving from northern Iraq, drives past an oil pump jack in the countryside of Syria's northeastern city of Qamishli on October 26, 2019. Photo: AFP