Analysts see further gains in store for the yellow metal this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Gold may gain up to 10 per cent this year as geopolitical risks, lower US interest rates push price to US$1,700, say analysts

  • Heightened tension in the Middle East, and the continuing US-China trade war will reinforce gold’s role as a safe haven, driving its price up
  • The precious metal hit a seven-year high of US$1,574.37 an ounce on Tuesday, before retreating as the US-Iran standoff appeared to simmer down
Georgina Lee
Updated: 10:00am, 12 Jan, 2020

