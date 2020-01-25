A customer inspects gold bangles at a jewellery store in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s gold jewellers hurt by protests are hoping for sales to sparkle in the Year of Rat

  • Year of the Rat is the first animal of the 12-year Chinese zodiac cycle, with gold traders believing it will be a very good year for the yellow metal
  • Gold jewellery sales fell by between 40 and 70 per cent in the Year of the Pig because of the protests, said Haywood Cheung Tak-hay, president of the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 11:26am, 25 Jan, 2020

