Even after a retreat this week, gold was up 4 per cent year to date on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Gold, only safe haven in town amid coronavirus outbreak, rises to seven-year high
- Gold prices have remained elevated in the post-Lunar New Year period, which is new, Standard Chartered says
- Precious metal might even rise to more than US$1,800.2 per ounce, getting closer to historic high of US$1,889.70, Hong Kong brokerage says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
