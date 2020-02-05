Even after a retreat this week, gold was up 4 per cent year to date on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Business /  Commodities

Gold, only safe haven in town amid coronavirus outbreak, rises to seven-year high

  • Gold prices have remained elevated in the post-Lunar New Year period, which is new, Standard Chartered says
  • Precious metal might even rise to more than US$1,800.2 per ounce, getting closer to historic high of US$1,889.70, Hong Kong brokerage says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 1:14pm, 5 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Even after a retreat this week, gold was up 4 per cent year to date on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.