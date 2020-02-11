An Indonesian woman carries bags of garlic at a market in Surabaya. Photo: AFP
Garlic prices jump in Indonesia amid fears of halt in shipments from China due to coronavirus outbreak
- Garlic is among the many commodities that have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak in China as the Asian nation accounts for about 80 per cent of the world’s supply
- Garlic prices in the Indonesian capital have increased by nearly 70 per cent in the past one week amid concerns of a halt in shipments because of the virus outbreak
Topic | Indonesia
An Indonesian woman carries bags of garlic at a market in Surabaya. Photo: AFP