People wearing protective face masks lined up in front of a supermarket in Milan on March 12, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
The worldwide coronavirus pandemic will change the way we shop, travel and work for years to come. History shows us how
- In a matter of weeks, people in affected areas have become accustomed to wearing masks, stocking up on essentials, cancelling social and business gatherings, scrapping travel plans and working from home
- Even countries with relatively few cases are taking many of those precautions
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
People wearing protective face masks lined up in front of a supermarket in Milan on March 12, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE