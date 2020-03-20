A taxis fills up at a petrol station in New York. Oil prices have been falling as global demand has been slumping because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters
With oil prices sinking 60 per cent this year, one forecast sees Brent going as low as US$5 a barrel
- Citigroup said its base case is that Brent would average US$17 a barrel or lower in the second quarter, with a bear case of a US$5 average
- Oil has been battered by the fight against Covid-19, which is expected to reverse global demand growth, and a battle for market share between Saudi and Russia
