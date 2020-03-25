A vessel carrying liquefied natural gas from Qatar approaches CNOOC’s LNG terminal in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Reuters
Chinese oil giant CNOOC plans output, spending cuts to survive Saudi-Russian price war and demand slump caused by coronavirus
- The oil and gas industry faces its worst downturn in 20 years as a price war rages between Saudi Arabia and Russia and coronavirus dampens demand
- CNOOC reported a 16 per cent rise in net profit for last year, beating estimates
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A vessel carrying liquefied natural gas from Qatar approaches CNOOC’s LNG terminal in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Reuters