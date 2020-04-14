Gold has rallied to the highest level since December 2012 as the coronavirus pandemic stokes worries about a global recession, pushing gold-backed exchange-traded funds to new highs. Photo: AP
Fund managers want retail investors to embrace gold-backed exchange-traded funds as yellow metal hits 7-year high
- State Street will reduce the lot size of SPDR Gold Shares in Hong Kong from April 24 to ease access the fund
- Gold has risen 13 per cent this year, beating US Treasuries while global stocks crashed amid recession threats
