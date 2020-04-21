Specialist Dilip Patel (left) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 9, 2020. Photo: AP
Oil rebounds from this week’s unprecedented wipeout with May futures contract prices edging just above zero

  • May contracts edged up to US$2 a barrel after sinking to a record low of minus US$40.32 during Monday’s trading
  • Futures contracts for June delivery rose to US$22 a barrel
Bloomberg
Updated: 10:55am, 21 Apr, 2020

