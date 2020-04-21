Oil storage tanks at a refinery in Russia. Photo: Bloomberg
No free oil for China after US benchmark WTI price fell below zero for first time ever, say analysts

  • Stocking up on large quantities of oil costing little more than zero is not feasible due to limited storage capacity, analysts said
  • Monday’s plunge of WTI contracts for May delivery were a ‘technical aberation’, according to David Chao of Invesco, who says Brent crude contracts are a better indicator of global oil prices
Eric Ng
Updated: 5:45pm, 21 Apr, 2020

