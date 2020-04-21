A view of Singapore, including the Marina Bay Sands hotels and casino, on January 17, 2012. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Here’s a peek at how an epic gamble exposes the rot inside Singapore tycoon Lim Oon Kuin’s Hin Leong oil-trading empire
- Hin Leong hid more than US$800 million in losses speculating in oil futures, according to an affidavit
- The gap between the company’s assets and its liabilities stands at US$3.34 billion
Topic | Commodities
