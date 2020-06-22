A liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facility of the ENN group is under construction in Baoding, Hebei province in December 2017. Photo: Reuters
China to boost natural gas production and trim imports, despite glut and pandemic-induced price slump, top distributor says

  • ENN Energy sees excess natural gas supply persisting through 2022 as more production and processing capacity comes onstream
  • Company will take advantage of low overseas gas prices to cut procurement cost and boost sales, president Zhang Yuying says
Eric Ng
Updated: 5:36pm, 22 Jun, 2020

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facility of the ENN group is under construction in Baoding, Hebei province in December 2017. Photo: Reuters
