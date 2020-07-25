A 1 kilogram gold bar with a Heraeus Precious Metals hallmark at the precious metals vault at Pro Aurum KG in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Photo: BloombergA 1 kilogram gold bar with a Heraeus Precious Metals hallmark at the precious metals vault at Pro Aurum KG in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Commodities

Gold’s price tops US$1,900 an ounce for the first time since 2011 in a race towards a record, in a rally driven by cheap money

  • Gold is heading for a seventh weekly gain, the longest stretch since 2011, while silver is poised for its biggest weekly advance in about four decades
  • Gold may reach the all-time high by early next week, traders say
Topic |   Commodities
Bloomberg
Updated: 12:42pm, 25 Jul, 2020

