Bitcoin has more than doubled in price since the March sell-off triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: ReutersBitcoin has more than doubled in price since the March sell-off triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin rides wave with gold as Covid-19 relief cash unleashed by central banks sparks search for speculative and safe haven assets

  • Bitcoin has more than doubled since the March sell-off triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, as gold reaches its all-time high at US$1,939
  • The US dollar weakness, and US China tension in recent weeks and inflation fears have raised expectation that bitcoin will track gold’s rise
Georgina Lee
Updated: 4:30pm, 28 Jul, 2020

