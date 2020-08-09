The record high price of gold is affecting jewellery shoppers in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Record gold prices bring tears to the eyes of Chinese parents looking to buy wedding jewellery for their daughters

  • A pair of gold dragon and phoenix bracelets, the most basic bridal gift in Chinese tradition, now costs 30 per cent more than at the start of the year
  • Gold prices likely to rise further amid US-China tension, coronavirus pandemic and uncertain economic outlook
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 9:47am, 9 Aug, 2020

The record high price of gold is affecting jewellery shoppers in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
