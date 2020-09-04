Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: ReutersWorkers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. Photo: Reuters
China’s rare earth exports to the US could fall by a third as global demand drops 5 per cent this year amid coronavirus, analysts say

  • ‘As a major consumer of China’s lanthanum, the US oil refining industry is leading the demand fall,’ says Adamas Intelligence managing director
  • This year has seen a large decline in demand for rare-earth magnets as the pandemic has crushed demand for things like electric cars and smartphones

Topic |   Rare Earths
Eric Ng
Updated: 8:00pm, 4 Sep, 2020

