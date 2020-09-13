A block of compressed plastic bottles at a plastic waste centre on the outskirts of Beijing. Photo: AFP
Incom, Chinese pioneer of ‘smart’ plastic bottle collection machines, plans to triple recycling capacity as Beijing aims to stamp out the pollutant
- The Beijing-based firm owns a plant in Tianjin with an annual capacity to process 50,000 tonnes of used plastic drinking bottles
- It plans to open more recycling facilities and raise the capacity to 150,000 tonnes a year
Topic | Conservation
