A block of compressed plastic bottles at a plastic waste centre on the outskirts of Beijing. Photo: AFPA block of compressed plastic bottles at a plastic waste centre on the outskirts of Beijing. Photo: AFP
A block of compressed plastic bottles at a plastic waste centre on the outskirts of Beijing. Photo: AFP
Business /  Commodities

Incom, Chinese pioneer of ‘smart’ plastic bottle collection machines, plans to triple recycling capacity as Beijing aims to stamp out the pollutant

  • The Beijing-based firm owns a plant in Tianjin with an annual capacity to process 50,000 tonnes of used plastic drinking bottles
  • It plans to open more recycling facilities and raise the capacity to 150,000 tonnes a year

Topic |   Conservation
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 10:34pm, 13 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A block of compressed plastic bottles at a plastic waste centre on the outskirts of Beijing. Photo: AFPA block of compressed plastic bottles at a plastic waste centre on the outskirts of Beijing. Photo: AFP
A block of compressed plastic bottles at a plastic waste centre on the outskirts of Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE