Zhaoqing rules when it comes to food, with its Guozheng rice dumpling a household name in Greater Bay Area

  • Zhaoqing has been promoting its agricultural products to improve the livelihood of 89,000 relatively poor people
  • The city recorded a 7 per cent increase in agricultural output in the first quarter, and 17 per cent in fisheries production despite the pandemic

Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:30am, 4 Oct, 2020

