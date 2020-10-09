A visitor looking at the model of a new apartment complex developed by Evergrande Group in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on November 9, 2013. Photo: Reuters
China Evergrande’s 30 per cent discounts get world’s most indebted developer within sight of sales goal, allay cash crunch fears
- The Guangzhou-based developer sold 141.63 billion yuan of real estate in the 38 days through October 8, including China’s weeklong National Day public holidays, typically a peak spending period
- That brought the year’s revenue to 592.25 billion yuan, or 91 per cent of its sales target, Evergrande said
Topic | China property
