A truck in an open-cut coal mine in Singleton in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, on November 18, 2015. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Australia’s thermal coal miners are left in the lurch as another one of the nation’s Big Four banks cut back on investments and funding
- Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp. (ANZ) said it will not take on any new business customers with thermal coal exposure exceeding 10 per cent of total revenue
- The bank will work with existing clients with more than 50 per cent exposure to support their diversification, according to its 2020 climate statement
