Clusters of Capesize and Panamax carriers off China's coast as of November 24 , according to Bloom berg data.
As much as US$500 million of Australian coal sit on ships off China’s coast as spat between nations shows no sign of easing
- More than 50 vessels have been waiting a month or longer to offload coal from Australia, according to separate analyses of shipping data conducted by Bloomberg and data intelligence firm Kpler
- There’s about 5.7 million tons of coal and approximately 1,000 seafarers on the anchored vessels, which are mostly Capesize and Panamax-sized vessels, according to Kpler
Topic | Commodities
