Illustration by Sierra Chiao
Climate change: China is sowing seeds of industrial and social change to meet Xi Jinping’s carbon neutrality pledge by 2060
- To meet the goal, China must cut its reliance on fossil fuel to 25 per cent by 2050 from the current 85 per cent, removing much of the rest with carbon capture and storage technology
- The world will have to look to the Chinese government’s 14th Five-Year Plan from 2021 to 2025 for details of how every energy-intensive industrial segment should work toward the 2060 target
