Bitcoin has been on the rise after PayPal said it would enable account holders to use cryptocurrency. Photo: Shutterstock Bitcoin has been on the rise after PayPal said it would enable account holders to use cryptocurrency. Photo: Shutterstock
Bitcoin rises above US$20,000 for first time after sustained rally

  • Just 12 years old, bitcoin reached a record-high of US$20,398.50 before pulling back to US$20,145 on Wednesday
  • It has seen a meteoric rise since March, spurred by online payments giant PayPal saying it would enable account holders to use cryptocurrency

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:29am, 17 Dec, 2020

