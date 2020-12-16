Bitcoin has been on the rise after PayPal said it would enable account holders to use cryptocurrency. Photo: Shutterstock
Bitcoin rises above US$20,000 for first time after sustained rally
- Just 12 years old, bitcoin reached a record-high of US$20,398.50 before pulling back to US$20,145 on Wednesday
- It has seen a meteoric rise since March, spurred by online payments giant PayPal saying it would enable account holders to use cryptocurrency
Topic | Bitcoin
