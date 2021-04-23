Tesla CEO Elon Musk (left) with XPRIZE founder and Executive Chairman Peter Diamandis during the presentation of the XPRIZE for Children’s Literacy in Los Angeles on May 15, 2019. Photo: AP Tesla CEO Elon Musk (left) with XPRIZE founder and Executive Chairman Peter Diamandis during the presentation of the XPRIZE for Children’s Literacy in Los Angeles on May 15, 2019. Photo: AP
Tesla’s chief executive Musk offers US$100 million prize money to spur ideas in quest to remove carbon dioxide

  • Musk’s US$100 million XPRIZE Carbon Removal is aimed at finding a viable solution for taking 1,000 tonnes out of the atmosphere annually, with potential to scale up dramatically
  • Contenders must have a plan to sequester carbon for at least 100 years. Organisers said they will get feedback by mid May and turn guidelines into rules

Updated: 5:04pm, 23 Apr, 2021

