Tesla CEO Elon Musk (left) with XPRIZE founder and Executive Chairman Peter Diamandis during the presentation of the XPRIZE for Children’s Literacy in Los Angeles on May 15, 2019. Photo: AP
Tesla’s chief executive Musk offers US$100 million prize money to spur ideas in quest to remove carbon dioxide
- Musk’s US$100 million XPRIZE Carbon Removal is aimed at finding a viable solution for taking 1,000 tonnes out of the atmosphere annually, with potential to scale up dramatically
- Contenders must have a plan to sequester carbon for at least 100 years. Organisers said they will get feedback by mid May and turn guidelines into rules
Topic | Climate change
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (left) with XPRIZE founder and Executive Chairman Peter Diamandis during the presentation of the XPRIZE for Children’s Literacy in Los Angeles on May 15, 2019. Photo: AP