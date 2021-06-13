Global shipping costs have soared amid higher demand, a shortage of containers and other factors. Photo: Bloomberg Global shipping costs have soared amid higher demand, a shortage of containers and other factors. Photo: Bloomberg
Global shipping costs have soared amid higher demand, a shortage of containers and other factors. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Commodities

Skyrocketing shipping costs lift prices of goods from toys, furniture to car parts and anchovies

  • Soaring demand, a shortage of containers, saturated ports and too few ships have contributed to a squeeze on transportation capacity on every freight path
  • At the retail level, vendors are faced with three choices: halt trade, raise prices or absorb the cost to pass it on later

Topic |   Transport and logistics
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:46pm, 13 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Global shipping costs have soared amid higher demand, a shortage of containers and other factors. Photo: Bloomberg Global shipping costs have soared amid higher demand, a shortage of containers and other factors. Photo: Bloomberg
Global shipping costs have soared amid higher demand, a shortage of containers and other factors. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE