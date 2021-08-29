Sales of traditional gold jewellery is rising among young Chinese consumers. Photo: Winson Wong Sales of traditional gold jewellery is rising among young Chinese consumers. Photo: Winson Wong
Sales of traditional gold jewellery is rising among young Chinese consumers. Photo: Winson Wong
Commodities
Business /  Commodities

Chinese gold jewellery sales shine amid demand for traditional designs and national pride among young consumers

  • Demand for gold jewellery doubled in the first half of 2021 on the back of rising popularity among buyers in the 20s and 30s
  • China’s heritage gold market, which requires intricate craftsmanship, to reach US$15 billion by 2024, says World Gold Council

Topic |   Commodities
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:19pm, 29 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sales of traditional gold jewellery is rising among young Chinese consumers. Photo: Winson Wong Sales of traditional gold jewellery is rising among young Chinese consumers. Photo: Winson Wong
Sales of traditional gold jewellery is rising among young Chinese consumers. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE