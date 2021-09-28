Shoppers at a Vineyard Vines store at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago mall in the US state of Illinois on November 23, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg.
Clothing is about to cost more at the store as China’s rising demand drives the price of cotton to nine-year high
- Prices are up for a fifth day in New York, after jumping 4 per cent last week on speculation demand will rise in top user China
- US cotton certified stock levels continued to fall after peaking in late June, signalling good export demand
Topic | Commodities
