Trucks loaded with coal are seen at the Jharia coalfield in India’s Jharkhand state. Coal accounted for 70 per cent of India’s electricity generation in 2020. Photo: AFP
Rising coal, natural gas prices to fuel inflation across the globe and hasten transition to renewable energy, CME says
- Inflation in the US, which has been above 5 per cent for four straight months, could soon become a global phenomenon, CME economist Erik Norland says
- Surging energy costs will have a cascading effect on electricity prices and consequently manufacturing costs in Asia
