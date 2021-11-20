Illustration: Brian Wang.
Illustration: Brian Wang.
Business /  Commodities

Here’s how Hong Kong’s deep capital pool and access to China puts city in good stead to be the green finance regional hub

  • Hong Kong could pick “the lowest hanging fruit” by launching carbon credit derivatives accessible to both mainland Chinese and international investors
  • A range of credits-backed investment products can also be created to help investors diversify their portfolios and hedge against inflation

Knowledge |   China and climate change
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 10:30am, 20 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Brian Wang.
Illustration: Brian Wang.
READ FULL ARTICLE