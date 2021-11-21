The coal-powered Datang International Zhangjiakou Power Station at Zhangjiakou in China’s northern Hebei province. Photo: AFP
China’s clean coal financing tool balances energy needs with emissions reduction, analysts say
- China’s cabinet said that it will set up a special relending facility worth US$31.4 billion to support the clean and efficient use of coal
- China plans to cap the use of coal by 2025 as part of its goal to become carbon neutral by 2060
Topic | Energy
The coal-powered Datang International Zhangjiakou Power Station at Zhangjiakou in China’s northern Hebei province. Photo: AFP