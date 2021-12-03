Hong Kong’s Central business district. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong audit regulator, professionals deny claims of non-cooperation made by SEC’s Gary Gensler

  • Financial Reporting Council says the city has always allowed the US’s Public Company Accounting Oversight Board access to Hong Kong auditors and their working papers
  • Response follows comments by Gensler, who said on Thursday that Hong Kong and China were the only two jurisdictions that had “historically” not worked with US regulators

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 8:30pm, 3 Dec, 2021

