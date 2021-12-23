Rare earth minerals are vital components in the production of smart electronic devices, wind turbines, electric cars and military equipment. Photo: Reuters
China forms rare earths giant to protect its dominance in global output as market share falls
- The China Rare Earth Group may help tighten China’s control over the internationally strategic minerals, analysts said
- It was formed via the merger of units under Aluminium Corporation of China (Chinalco), China Minmetals Corporation and Ganzhou Rare Earth Group
