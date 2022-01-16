A Tesla Supercharger station in Buford, Georgia. Tesla is turning to Mozambique for graphite, a key component in its electric car batteries. Photo: AP Photo
Tesla signs deal to source key battery component graphite from Mozambique in bid to reduce dependence on China
- Tesla will buy graphite from Australia’s Syrah Resources’ processing plant in Vidalia, Louisiana, which sources the mineral from its mine in Balama, Mozambique
- The deal is part of Tesla’s plan to ramp up its capacity to make its own batteries so it can reduce its dependence on China, which dominates global graphite markets, analyst says
