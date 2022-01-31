A staff member shows a gold bar featuring a tiger at a gold store in Suzhou, in China’s Jiangsu province. Photo: Getty Images
Year of the Tiger: gold jewellers and retailers eye year of roaring business ahead
- Gold items linked to the tiger are the second-most popular gold products among the 12 zodiac animals, next only to the dragon, says president of the local gold exchange
- Lukfook Group has prepared more tiger gold products, as it believes the outlook for Hong Kong’s economy has improved after the introduction of Covid-19 vaccines
