Traders, brokers and clerks on the trading floor of the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange, on February 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
LME suspends nickel trading after prices surge more than 110 per cent to over US$100,000 a ton
- The massive short squeeze in nickel has embroiled a unit of China Construction Bank and Tsingshan Holding Group, the world’s largest producer of the metal
- CCB International Holdings has been given additional time by the LME to pay hundreds of millions of dollars of margin calls it missed on Monday
Topic | Commodities
Traders, brokers and clerks on the trading floor of the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange, on February 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg