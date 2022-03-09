Tsingshan Holding Group has been struggling to pay margin calls to its brokers, according to people familiar with the situation. Photo: qq.com
Chinese tycoon Xiang Guangda behind big nickel short facing losses worth billions of dollars
- Nickel rocketed to a record high above US$100,000 a tonne on Tuesday before trading was suspended
- Tsingshan could have suffered well over US$2 billion of daily losses at the most extreme point of nickel’s surge on Monday
Topic | China economy
