A file photo of traders at the London Metal Exchange. A majority of the new loans will be used for margin calls on Tsingshan’s existing positions on the exchange. Photo: AFP
Chinese nickel giant Tsingshan secures lifelines from lenders including JPMorgan and China Construction Bank after short on metal goes wrong

  • Tsingshan has won credit promises from banks including JPMorgan and China Construction Bank, according to people familiar with the matter
  • Chinese authorities directed Tsingshan’s domestic banks to offer more credit lines to the company

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:25pm, 9 Mar, 2022

