A file photo of traders at the London Metal Exchange. A majority of the new loans will be used for margin calls on Tsingshan’s existing positions on the exchange. Photo: AFP
Chinese nickel giant Tsingshan secures lifelines from lenders including JPMorgan and China Construction Bank after short on metal goes wrong
- Tsingshan has won credit promises from banks including JPMorgan and China Construction Bank, according to people familiar with the matter
- Chinese authorities directed Tsingshan’s domestic banks to offer more credit lines to the company
Topic | London Metal Exchange
A file photo of traders at the London Metal Exchange. A majority of the new loans will be used for margin calls on Tsingshan’s existing positions on the exchange. Photo: AFP