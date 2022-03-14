A 2016 file picture of aluminium ingots at a foundry operated by Rusal in Siberia. Photo: Reuters
A 2016 file picture of aluminium ingots at a foundry operated by Rusal in Siberia. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Commodities

Ukraine invasion: Rusal investors lose US$6 billion in Hong Kong stock sell-off while aluminium producer deflects all sanctions

  • Sanctions by Western governments on Russia and its entities or individuals have not affected any part of Rusal’s business, company says
  • Stock hammered in Hong Kong while trading in Moscow is halted, surrendering almost half of the rally in 2021; Rusal’s dollar bonds plunged to 45 cents on the dollar

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 9:47am, 14 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A 2016 file picture of aluminium ingots at a foundry operated by Rusal in Siberia. Photo: Reuters
A 2016 file picture of aluminium ingots at a foundry operated by Rusal in Siberia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE