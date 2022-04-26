China’s national flag flutters in front of a coal-powered power station in Datong, northern Shanxi province. Photo: AFP
China’s addition of new coal-fired power plants hurting global efforts to phase out dirty fossil fuel, report shows
- China added 25.2GW of new coal capacity in 2021, accounting for over half of the global total of 45GW, Global Energy Monitor report shows
- Globally, coal-fired power plant capacity under development declined by 13 per cent to a record-low 457GW in 2021
