An automated guided vehicle transports a container at Yangshan port amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Shanghai, on April 27, 2022. Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters
Coronavirus: Shanghai port grapples with increasing congestion as mainland’s top shipping hub faces manpower crunch
- Time taken to move containers has risen to 12 days from less than five days before the lockdown, according to freight booking platform Freightos
- Yangshan and Waigaoqiao container ports are operating with around half of their normal manpower, industry executives say
Topic | Shanghai
An automated guided vehicle transports a container at Yangshan port amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Shanghai, on April 27, 2022. Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters