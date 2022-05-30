Raw cobalt is seen after a first transformation in a plant in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo, on February 16, 2018, before being exported to China to be refined. Photo: AFP
Goldman Sachs: bull market for battery metals is over as lithium, nickel, cobalt projects come on stream

  • Huge surplus of cobalt, lithium and nickel over the next one or two years will cause prices to trend lower
  • Goldman Sachs expects the price of cobalt to drop by a quarter in 2023

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:30pm, 30 May, 2022

