Raw cobalt is seen after a first transformation in a plant in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo, on February 16, 2018, before being exported to China to be refined. Photo: AFP
Goldman Sachs: bull market for battery metals is over as lithium, nickel, cobalt projects come on stream
- Huge surplus of cobalt, lithium and nickel over the next one or two years will cause prices to trend lower
- Goldman Sachs expects the price of cobalt to drop by a quarter in 2023
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Raw cobalt is seen after a first transformation in a plant in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo, on February 16, 2018, before being exported to China to be refined. Photo: AFP