The headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt on July 21, 2022. Photo: AFP
ECB surprises with aggressive hike, first since 2011, to end the era of negative interest rates in eurozone
- ECB’s deposit facility will rise to zero per cent, out of the negative territory for the first time in eight years
- Risk of recession later this year may ‘wash away’ some of the potential increases, ING Bank analyst says
