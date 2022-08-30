Employees work on the production line of electric vehicle battery manufacturer Octillion in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Reuters
Higher electric-car prices unlikely to deter demand even as battery suppliers pass on costs to maintain profitability, Fitch says
- Rising costs of key raw materials, such as lithium and nickel, have put pressure on the profitability of EV battery suppliers since the second quarter
- Battery prices in China have risen between 20 and 30 per cent in the second quarter, forcing EV makers to pass on the burden to consumers
