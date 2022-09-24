Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 21, 2022 in New York . Photo: AFP
Investors dump risky assets in worldwide market rout as CBOE’s Volatility Index ‘fear gauge’ soars
- The CBOE’s Volatility Index momentarily topped 30 near a three-month high
- Amid heightened fears over a hard economic landing, commodities - oil, and even the safe-haven asset gold - got hammered across the board
